MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, August 3

The entire league is scheduled to take the field at some point on Wednesday, Aug. 3 with more than half the games taking place in the afternoon. The main DFS slate on DraftKings will feature the final five games of the night and include the San Francisco Giants hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers, which are the best team in the MLB.

Below is a look at the top DFS pitchers and hitters along with a couple of value plays to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Shohei Ohtani, LAA vs. OAK ($10,000) — Rumors were flying leading up to it, but the Los Angeles Angels versatile star was not moved at the trade deadline. He will get a strong matchup against the Oakland Athletics offense that ranks No. 29 in runs per game (3.4). Ohtani struck out double-digit hitters in each of his last six starts.

Freddy Peralta, MIL vs. PIT ($9,700) — The Milwaukee Brewers pitcher will make his first start since May 22 as he returns from the injured list. Prior to getting hurt, he had a 4.42 ERA through eight starts. He will face a Pittsburgh Pirates offense that ranks No. 28 in runs per game (3.6).

Top Hitters

Paul Goldschmidt, STL vs. CHC ($6,300) — The St. Louis Cardinals slugger is the betting favorite to win the National League MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook. Goldschmidt leads the team in home runs (25) and RBI (81) and smashed a homer with two hits and drove in three runs in Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. SF ($6,200) — The Dodgers outfielder is the team’s top home run hitter with 24 dingers in 2022. Betts is coming off a solid performance on Tuesday night with three hits, a home run and three RBI.

Value Pitcher

Alex Cobb, SF vs. LAD ($7,200) — The Giants pitcher is coming off his top strikeout performance of the season when he struck out 11 Chicago Cubs batters and allowed one run over six innings. He will get a tough matchup against the Dodgers offense, but he has some decent value at this price.

Value Hitter

Brendan Rodgers, COL vs. SD ($4,500) — The Colorado Rockies second baseman has been excellent especially recently with a nine-game hitting streak going into Wednesday’s matchup with the San Diego Padres. Rodgers recorded multiple hits in half of his last 12 games.