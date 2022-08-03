Pick on the Total for Wednesday’s Tigers-Twins game

The Minnesota Twins are looking to continue their push to win the American League Central at home against a Detriot Tigers bunch that would love nothing more than to play the role of spoiler on Wednesday.

Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins (-210, 8.5)

Tyler Alexander has been both a starter and a long reliever, posting a 1.80 ERA since June in 11 appearances, going between three and four innings in five of his last seven appearances.

With Alexander starting, it will require the bullpen to provide more relief than normal, a bullpen that entered the series third in ERA with a 3.03 while ranking eighth in innings pitched.

Joe Ryan will take the mound for the Twins and will look to bounce back from giving up 10 runs in his last start against the San Diego Padres and has been at been at his best at home, posting a 3.05 ERA with one home run per nine innings allowed with a .186 opponents batting average, giving up three runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts.

The Tigers are hitting a league-worst .212 on the road with a league-worst 2.7 runs per game on the road with less than 0.6 home runs per game away from Detroit.

After a rough start his last time out, Joe Ryan will bounce back against the league’s worst offense and with both bullpens being in the upper half of the league in ERA, it will be a silent night for the bats.

The Play: Tigers vs Twins Under 8.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.