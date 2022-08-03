UConn’s Paige Bueckers out for 2022-23 season with torn ACL

2021 Naismith Player of the Year Paige Bueckers will miss the 2022-23 UConn Huskies basketball season due to an ACL tear in her left knee the team announced on Wednesday.

NEWS: Paige Bueckers suffered a torn ACL in her left knee on Monday and will miss the 2022-23 season.https://t.co/ZSzEYwwWY1 pic.twitter.com/nWSB4uvyK7 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) August 3, 2022

Bueckers sustained the injury during a pick-up basketball game and underwent an MRI Monday evening to confirm the injury. Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health. An update on her recovery timetable will be made available following the procedure.

“We’re all devastated for Paige. She’s worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback,” said head coach Geno Auriemma in a statement. “Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she’s a better person and teammate and it’s really unfortunate that this has happened to her.”

Bueckers was ravaged by injuries last year which forced Auriemma to limit her minutes, but her brilliant play helped lead the women’s college team with the largest following in the country to their 14th straight Final Four.

The Huskies open the 2022-23 season at home against Northeastern on November 10th.