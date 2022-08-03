NFL is appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension

Update: ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports that the NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension with a minimum one-year suspension.

I'm told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson's contract, source tells me the NFL's appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2022

The Deshaun Watson saga continues as the NFL is appealing the six-game suspension, per Tom Pelissero. Judge Sue Robinson heard the case against Watson and decided as the independent Disciplinary Officer that a six-game suspension would be his punishment amid sexual assault accusations. It then went to the NFL to make the final ruling, and they have decided to appeal the decision.

Statement from NFL spokesman @NFLprguy on the appeal, which has been filed: pic.twitter.com/n8tceBYinJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 3, 2022

When Robinson’s decision came out on Monday, the NFL had three days to appeal the decision. On Wednesday, August 3 the decision to appeal was released. Now, the NFLPA has two days to respond to the appeal by this Friday, August 5. In the league’s appeal, they cited that Robinson found that Watson violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy on multiple occasions. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal, and it can be himself or his designee. Whoever hears the appeal will then issue a written decision that will be the final disposition of this dispute and will be considered binding. The only next step that the NFLPA could take if they didn’t like the ruling from Goodell or his designee is that they can then take it to federal court. While that plays out in federal court, Watson would likely be able to play.