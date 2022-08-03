 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL is appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension

Former federal judge Sue Robinson issued the six-game suspension ruling Monday.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns rests after running a drill during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 30, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Update: ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports that the NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension with a minimum one-year suspension.

The Deshaun Watson saga continues as the NFL is appealing the six-game suspension, per Tom Pelissero. Judge Sue Robinson heard the case against Watson and decided as the independent Disciplinary Officer that a six-game suspension would be his punishment amid sexual assault accusations. It then went to the NFL to make the final ruling, and they have decided to appeal the decision.

When Robinson’s decision came out on Monday, the NFL had three days to appeal the decision. On Wednesday, August 3 the decision to appeal was released. Now, the NFLPA has two days to respond to the appeal by this Friday, August 5. In the league’s appeal, they cited that Robinson found that Watson violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy on multiple occasions. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal, and it can be himself or his designee. Whoever hears the appeal will then issue a written decision that will be the final disposition of this dispute and will be considered binding. The only next step that the NFLPA could take if they didn’t like the ruling from Goodell or his designee is that they can then take it to federal court. While that plays out in federal court, Watson would likely be able to play.

