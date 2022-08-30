 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Markieff Morris signs one-year deal with Nets

Brooklyn adds frontcourt depth by grabbing Morris.

By christian.crittenden
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Markieff Morris has signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency, according to Shams Charania. With the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sagas seemingly resolved for this season, the Nets can continue filling out the roster as they attempt to go for a championship.

Morris signed a one-year deal with the Heat last season and played in 17 games. He averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Morris fell out of the rotation once the playoffs came around, only playing in one game during the post season. He’s a depth piece at this point and one you can call on from time to time when you need some minutes.

The Nets could use Morris’ versatility at the forward spots, especially with Durant’s health in question and the team lacking notable frontcourt talent. Morris might not be able to hold his own against true centers, but he’s a capable defender against most power forwards.

More From DraftKings Nation