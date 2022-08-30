Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Darlington, South Carolina for the Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 4. The race will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on USA.
Austin Dillon was the winner of Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway, followed by Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric to round out the top three. Denny Hamlin won last year’s Cook Out Southern 500, edging out Kyle Larson (second) and Ross Chastain (third) for the victory. Larson enters the week tied with Hamlin as co-favorites to win this year’s event, installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.
2022 Cook Out Southern 500, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Kyle Larson
|+600
|+170
|-110
|Denny Hamlin
|+600
|+170
|-110
|Chase Elliott
|+700
|+200
|+100
|Tyler Reddick
|+700
|+200
|+100
|Ross Chastain
|+900
|+250
|+140
|Kyle Busch
|+900
|+290
|+125
|Joey Logano
|+1000
|+260
|+120
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1100
|+290
|+140
|Kevin Harvick
|+1700
|+400
|+200
|William Byron
|+1800
|+500
|+225
|Christopher Bell
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Ryan Blaney
|+2000
|+450
|+200
|Alex Bowman
|+3000
|+700
|+330
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Austin Dillon
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Chase Briscoe
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Michael McDowell
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Erik Jones
|+6000
|+1800
|+750
|Bubba Wallace
|+7000
|+2000
|+800
|Austin Cindric
|+7000
|+2000
|+1000
|Ty Gibbs
|+7000
|+2000
|+1000
|Chris Buescher
|+8000
|+2000
|+1000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+8000
|+2200
|+1000
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Aric Almirola
|+10000
|+3000
|+1200
|Landon Cassill
|+15000
|+4000
|+2000
|Justin Haley
|+15000
|+4000
|+2000
|Cole Custer
|+50000
|+13000
|+6000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+13000
|+6000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|+13000
|+6000
|Daniel Hemric
|+50000
|+13000
|+6000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+25000
|+13000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+25000
|+13000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|+25000
|+13000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.