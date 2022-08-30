 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway road course.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Darlington, South Carolina for the Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 4. The race will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on USA.

Austin Dillon was the winner of Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway, followed by Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric to round out the top three. Denny Hamlin won last year’s Cook Out Southern 500, edging out Kyle Larson (second) and Ross Chastain (third) for the victory. Larson enters the week tied with Hamlin as co-favorites to win this year’s event, installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

2022 Cook Out Southern 500, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Kyle Larson +600 +170 -110
Denny Hamlin +600 +170 -110
Chase Elliott +700 +200 +100
Tyler Reddick +700 +200 +100
Ross Chastain +900 +250 +140
Kyle Busch +900 +290 +125
Joey Logano +1000 +260 +120
Martin Truex Jr. +1100 +290 +140
Kevin Harvick +1700 +400 +200
William Byron +1800 +500 +225
Christopher Bell +2000 +550 +250
Ryan Blaney +2000 +450 +200
Alex Bowman +3000 +700 +330
Daniel Suarez +4000 +1100 +500
Austin Dillon +4500 +900 +400
Chase Briscoe +5000 +1400 +600
Michael McDowell +5000 +1400 +600
Erik Jones +6000 +1800 +750
Bubba Wallace +7000 +2000 +800
Austin Cindric +7000 +2000 +1000
Ty Gibbs +7000 +2000 +1000
Chris Buescher +8000 +2000 +1000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 +2200 +1000
Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200
Aric Almirola +10000 +3000 +1200
Landon Cassill +15000 +4000 +2000
Justin Haley +15000 +4000 +2000
Cole Custer +50000 +13000 +6000
Ty Dillon +50000 +13000 +6000
Harrison Burton +50000 +13000 +6000
Daniel Hemric +50000 +13000 +6000
Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +13000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +13000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +25000 +13000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000

