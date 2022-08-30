Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Darlington, South Carolina for the Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 4. The race will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on USA.

Austin Dillon was the winner of Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway, followed by Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric to round out the top three. Denny Hamlin won last year’s Cook Out Southern 500, edging out Kyle Larson (second) and Ross Chastain (third) for the victory. Larson enters the week tied with Hamlin as co-favorites to win this year’s event, installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

2022 Cook Out Southern 500, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Larson +600 +170 -110 Denny Hamlin +600 +170 -110 Chase Elliott +700 +200 +100 Tyler Reddick +700 +200 +100 Ross Chastain +900 +250 +140 Kyle Busch +900 +290 +125 Joey Logano +1000 +260 +120 Martin Truex Jr. +1100 +290 +140 Kevin Harvick +1700 +400 +200 William Byron +1800 +500 +225 Christopher Bell +2000 +550 +250 Ryan Blaney +2000 +450 +200 Alex Bowman +3000 +700 +330 Daniel Suarez +4000 +1100 +500 Austin Dillon +4500 +900 +400 Chase Briscoe +5000 +1400 +600 Michael McDowell +5000 +1400 +600 Erik Jones +6000 +1800 +750 Bubba Wallace +7000 +2000 +800 Austin Cindric +7000 +2000 +1000 Ty Gibbs +7000 +2000 +1000 Chris Buescher +8000 +2000 +1000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 +2200 +1000 Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200 Aric Almirola +10000 +3000 +1200 Landon Cassill +15000 +4000 +2000 Justin Haley +15000 +4000 +2000 Cole Custer +50000 +13000 +6000 Ty Dillon +50000 +13000 +6000 Harrison Burton +50000 +13000 +6000 Daniel Hemric +50000 +13000 +6000 Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +13000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +13000 Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000 J.J. Yeley +100000 +25000 +13000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000

