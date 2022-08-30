NASCAR schedule for Darlington Speedway

NASCAR will return to Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina with races in the Cup and Xfinity Series scheduled to be held this weekend.

The Cup Series will hold the Cook Out Southern 500, and it will take place on Sunday, September 4 at 6 p.m. ET, and it can be seen live on USA and streamed on USANetwork.com. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, who finished first and second in last year’s race respectively, enter the week as co-favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +600.

The Xfinity Series race is the VFW Help A Hero 200, which will take place the day before on Saturday, September 3 at 3 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the race on USA and stream it on USANetwork.com.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, September 3

10:05 a.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — NBCSports.com/live

10:35 a.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — NBCSports.com/live

12:05 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

12:35 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

3:00 p.m. — VFW Help a Hero 200 Race, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

Sunday, September 4

6:00 p.m. — Cook Out Southern 500 Race, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com