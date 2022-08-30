MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Tuesday, August 30

A full slate of MLB action is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30 with all 30 teams set to take the field. One of the top matchups to track is the one featuring the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians as both contend for playoff spots down the stretch. This is the first game of the night, and one plenty of American League eyeballs will be on.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, August 30

Athletics Moneyline (-105)

The Oakland Athletics will begin a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, and they should get off to a strong start. Oakland starter has strong season-long numbers with a 3.16 ERA despite a couple blowup starts this month. He surrendered 11 runs in the two starts before his last, but he’s coming off a seven-inning shutout performance with 11 strikeouts. Irvin appears to be back on track, and Washington starter Erick Fedde has an ERA that’s too close to 5 and making his second starts since coming off the injured list.

Rays -1.5 (-120)

The Tampa Bay Rays have a decent payout considering who they’re rolling out on the mound against the Miami Marlins Tuesday night. Shane McClanahan has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball this season with a 2.20 ERA, and he should position the Rays with a good chance at a win by multiple runs. He threw six scoreless innings in his last time out, and the Rays lineup scored an average of 7.3 runs over their last six games.

Cardinals-Reds Under 10 runs (-110)

The Cincinnati Reds offense is not good enough to trust even if the St. Louis Cardinals lineup is. The Reds have the 22nd best offense in on-base percentage (.308), and Dakota Hudson is good enough to limit what Cincinnati can do. Taking the over is relying on the Cardinals offense too much, so look for this one to stay in the single digits.

Mitch Keller over 3.5 strikeouts (-155)

The Pittsburgh Pirates starter is not an elite strikeout thrower with a 7.4 K/9, but this is a strong matchup for Keller to exceed three strikeouts. He struck out five hitters in just 3.2 innings in his last time out and will face a Milwaukee Brewers lineup that strikes out 8.9 times per game, which the fifth most in the MLB.

