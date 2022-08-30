Heisman Watch for Week 1 of College Football

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season has finally arrived and hope springs eternal for every team across the country with a new season getting underway. Several players around the country also have hopes of having a good enough season to hoist up the Heisman Trophy at the end of the year.

We’ll take a look at some of the top candidates for the award heading into Week 1 and their odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Frontrunners

Stroud is the official frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy as he’s installed at +220 odds to win the award on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buckeye quarterback bursted onto the scene as a redshirt freshman last season and nearly rewrote the Ohio State record books. He completed 72% of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Those single-season yards and touchdown numbers were the second-most in program history behind Dwayne Haskins’ legendary 2018 season.

He has an opportunity to make a good impression in front of the entire college football world on Saturday when Ohio State hosts Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and has a shot to become just the second two-time winner of the award in history this season. He rewrote the Alabama school record books last season on his way to becoming the second straight Crimson Tide player to win the award. His 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns were both single-season school records and he only got popped for seven interceptions.

Alabama will host Utah State at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

After a whirlwind offseason in Los Angeles, we’ll finally see the USC debuts of both head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams on Saturday when the Trojans hos t Rice at 6 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network.

Williams entered last season as Oklahoma’s prized five-star quarterback prospect from the 2021 recruiting class. Backing up preseason Heisman frontrunner Spencer Rattler to start the season, the Washington D.C. product took over midway through OU’s rivalry showdown against Texas and led the Sooners to a dramatic comeback win. From there, he supplanted Rattler as the starter in Norman, OK, and ended the year with 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air while also compiling 442 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. After the season, he promptly followed Riley to USC where he’ll have big expectations right out the gate.

Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

Anderson is enters the season with hopes of becoming the first Heisman Trophy winner to play exclusively on defense. He emerged as the most dominant defensive player in the country last season, compiling 101 total tackles, 31 TFLs, 17.5 sacks, and three passes defensed last year as the Crimson Tide once again made the College Football Playoff final. The long list of accolades he picked up included 2021 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, and unanimous All-American honors.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds August 29 Player Odds Player Odds CJ Stroud +220 Bryce Young +400 Caleb Williams +700 Will Anderson Jr. +1600 Bijan Robinson +2200 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +2500 Dillon Gabriel +3000 Quinn Ewers +3500 TreVeyon Henderson +3500 Tyler Van Dyke +3500 Jahmyr Gibbs +3500 Hendon Hooker +4000 Anthony Richardson +4000 DJ Uiagalelei +4500 Will Levis +5000 Devin Leary +5000 Spencer Rattler +5500 Cade Klubnik +6000 Malik Cunningham +6000 Devon Achane +6000 Cameron Rising +6000 Braelon Allen +6000 Kedon Slovis +7000 Will Rogers +7000 KJ Jefferson +7000 Tyler Buchner +7000 Jaxson Dart +7000 Max Johnson +7000 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +8000 Jase McClellan +8000 Jayden Daniels +8000 Jack Miller III +8000 Phil Jurkovec +8000 Bo Nix +8000 JT Daniels +8000 Jordan Addison +8000 Stetson Bennett IV +8000 Aidan O'Connell +9000 Travis Dye +9000 JJ McCarthy +9000 Kendall Milton +10000 Casey Thompson +10000 Cameron Ward +10000 Sean Clifford +10000 Blake Corum +10000 Jake Haener +10000 Tank Bigsby +10000 Spencer Sanders +10000 Luke Altmyer +10000 Chris Rodriguez Jr. +10000 Haynes King +10000 Jaren Hall +10000 Grayson McCall +10000 Will Shipley +10000 Mohamed Ibrahim +10000 Brennan Armstrong +10000 Marvin Harrison Jr. +12000 Conner Weigman +12000 Brock Bowers +12000 Deuce Vaughn +15000 Cade McNamara +15000 Israel Abanikanda +15000 Zach Calzada +15000 Blake Shapen +15000 Taulia Tagovailoa +15000 Michael Mayer +15000 Tyler Shough +15000 Michael Penix Jr. +15000 Adrian Martinez +15000 Drew Pyne +15000 Zach Evans +15000 Jarek Broussard +15000 Donovan Edwards +15000 Kayshon Boutte +15000 Sean Tucker +18000 Payton Thorne +18000 Zach Charbonnet +20000 Gerry Bohanon +20000 Jayden Reed +20000 Emory Jones +20000 Noah Sewell +20000 Tanner McKee +20000 Clayton Tune +20000 Lyn-J Dixon +20000 Marvin Mims +20000

