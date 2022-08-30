 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch for Week 1 of College Football

C.J. Stroud leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 0. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season has finally arrived and hope springs eternal for every team across the country with a new season getting underway. Several players around the country also have hopes of having a good enough season to hoist up the Heisman Trophy at the end of the year.

We’ll take a look at some of the top candidates for the award heading into Week 1 and their odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Frontrunners

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Stroud is the official frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy as he’s installed at +220 odds to win the award on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buckeye quarterback bursted onto the scene as a redshirt freshman last season and nearly rewrote the Ohio State record books. He completed 72% of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Those single-season yards and touchdown numbers were the second-most in program history behind Dwayne Haskins’ legendary 2018 season.

He has an opportunity to make a good impression in front of the entire college football world on Saturday when Ohio State hosts Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and has a shot to become just the second two-time winner of the award in history this season. He rewrote the Alabama school record books last season on his way to becoming the second straight Crimson Tide player to win the award. His 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns were both single-season school records and he only got popped for seven interceptions.

Alabama will host Utah State at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

After a whirlwind offseason in Los Angeles, we’ll finally see the USC debuts of both head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams on Saturday when the Trojans hos t Rice at 6 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network.

Williams entered last season as Oklahoma’s prized five-star quarterback prospect from the 2021 recruiting class. Backing up preseason Heisman frontrunner Spencer Rattler to start the season, the Washington D.C. product took over midway through OU’s rivalry showdown against Texas and led the Sooners to a dramatic comeback win. From there, he supplanted Rattler as the starter in Norman, OK, and ended the year with 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air while also compiling 442 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. After the season, he promptly followed Riley to USC where he’ll have big expectations right out the gate.

Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

Anderson is enters the season with hopes of becoming the first Heisman Trophy winner to play exclusively on defense. He emerged as the most dominant defensive player in the country last season, compiling 101 total tackles, 31 TFLs, 17.5 sacks, and three passes defensed last year as the Crimson Tide once again made the College Football Playoff final. The long list of accolades he picked up included 2021 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, and unanimous All-American honors.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds August 29

Player Odds
Player Odds
CJ Stroud +220
Bryce Young +400
Caleb Williams +700
Will Anderson Jr. +1600
Bijan Robinson +2200
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +2500
Dillon Gabriel +3000
Quinn Ewers +3500
TreVeyon Henderson +3500
Tyler Van Dyke +3500
Jahmyr Gibbs +3500
Hendon Hooker +4000
Anthony Richardson +4000
DJ Uiagalelei +4500
Will Levis +5000
Devin Leary +5000
Spencer Rattler +5500
Cade Klubnik +6000
Malik Cunningham +6000
Devon Achane +6000
Cameron Rising +6000
Braelon Allen +6000
Kedon Slovis +7000
Will Rogers +7000
KJ Jefferson +7000
Tyler Buchner +7000
Jaxson Dart +7000
Max Johnson +7000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +8000
Jase McClellan +8000
Jayden Daniels +8000
Jack Miller III +8000
Phil Jurkovec +8000
Bo Nix +8000
JT Daniels +8000
Jordan Addison +8000
Stetson Bennett IV +8000
Aidan O'Connell +9000
Travis Dye +9000
JJ McCarthy +9000
Kendall Milton +10000
Casey Thompson +10000
Cameron Ward +10000
Sean Clifford +10000
Blake Corum +10000
Jake Haener +10000
Tank Bigsby +10000
Spencer Sanders +10000
Luke Altmyer +10000
Chris Rodriguez Jr. +10000
Haynes King +10000
Jaren Hall +10000
Grayson McCall +10000
Will Shipley +10000
Mohamed Ibrahim +10000
Brennan Armstrong +10000
Marvin Harrison Jr. +12000
Conner Weigman +12000
Brock Bowers +12000
Deuce Vaughn +15000
Cade McNamara +15000
Israel Abanikanda +15000
Zach Calzada +15000
Blake Shapen +15000
Taulia Tagovailoa +15000
Michael Mayer +15000
Tyler Shough +15000
Michael Penix Jr. +15000
Adrian Martinez +15000
Drew Pyne +15000
Zach Evans +15000
Jarek Broussard +15000
Donovan Edwards +15000
Kayshon Boutte +15000
Sean Tucker +18000
Payton Thorne +18000
Zach Charbonnet +20000
Gerry Bohanon +20000
Jayden Reed +20000
Emory Jones +20000
Noah Sewell +20000
Tanner McKee +20000
Clayton Tune +20000
Lyn-J Dixon +20000
Marvin Mims +20000

