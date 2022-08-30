How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 5

We’ve got a midweek Premier League slate with Matchday 5 set to begin Tuesday and conclude Thursday. There are occasionally these days in the Premier League around major events, but this might be the earliest midweek match day in the season. This is largely the effect of the 2022 World Cup on domestic scheduling.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Leicester City taking on Manchester United is likely the headliner of this schedule but West Ham vs. Tottenham and Liverpool vs. Newcastle carry some intrigue. The Reds finally got the monkey off their back with a 9-0 win over Fulham, while Newcastle looked like a shell of themselves in a 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Here’s a look at the full Matchday 5 slate ahead of this weekend’s action.

EPL Matchday 5 schedule

Tuesday, August 30

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford - 2:30 p.m. ET

Fulham vs. Brighton - 2:30 p.m. ET

Southampton vs. Chelsea - 2:45 p.m. ET

Leeds United vs. Everton - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 31

Bournemouth vs. Wolves - 2:30 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest - 2:30 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa - 2:30 p.m. ET

West Ham vs. Tottenham - 2:30 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Newcastle - 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 1

Leicester City vs. Manchester United - 3 p.m. ET