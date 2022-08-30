How to watch Jessica Pegula in the first round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 US Open is underway, and Jessica Pegula opens her tournament with a first round match on Tuesday. Pegula is the No. 8 seed in the women’s singles draw and will face unseeded Viktorija Golubic to open the tournament. Their match is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Grandstand and will air via live stream on ESPN+.

Pegula has taken solid steps forward this year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and French Open. A year ago she reached her first ever quarterfinal at the Australian Open. She matched her career best at Flushing Meadows, reaching the third round for a second straight year.

Golubic has never gotten out of the first round of the US Open. She reached the second round at Wimbledon this year and her best Grand Slam performance ever was a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon in 2021.

Pegula is a -750 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook and +2000 to win the whole tournament. Golubic is +500 to win Tuesday’s match and +50000 to win the tournament.