How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

Carlos Alcaraz is back at the US Open for only the second time in his career and will look to build on a 2021 quarterfinals appearance. The No. 3 seed Alcaraz opens the 2022 tournament with a first round match against unseeded Sebastian Báez. They’ll get underway at noon ET inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. ESPN will air parts of the match and WatchESPN will have a full live stream.

Alcaraz made his ATP debut in 2020 and his US Open debut a year later. After second and third round appearances in the first three Grand Slams of 2021, he reached the quarterfinals of the US Open that year. This year, he reached the third round of the Australian Open, the quarterfinals of the French Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Báez is in his first year playing in Grand Slam tournaments. He appeared in qualifiers last year, but this year has reached the second round in each of the first three Grand Slams.

This is the second matchup between these two players. Alcaraz defeated Báez in the semifinals of the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals. Alcaraz is a -20000 to win this match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Báez is a +1900 underdog. Alcaraz is +550 to win the tournament while Báez is +30000.