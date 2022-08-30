How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Danielle Collins in the first round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 US Open got underway Monday, and the first round continues on Tuesday with a high profile match. No. 19 seed Danielle Collins will face off against Naomi Osaka in primetime with an estimated 9 p.m. ET start. The match will air on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN.

Collins and Osaka have faced off once in their respective careers. They met in the second round of the 2018 China Open, which saw the eighth-seeded Osaka defeat an unseeded Collins in straight sets.

Although Osaka is unseeded in this match, she is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is -190 while Collins is +155. Collins is +4000 to win the whole tournament while Osaka is +2000.

Collins’ career-best at the US Open was last year’s third round exit. This year, she reached the finals of the Australian Open. Osaka has twice won the US Open, defeating Serena Williams in the 2018 finals and Victoria Azarenka in the 2020 finals. This year, her best performance was a third round exit at the Australian Open.