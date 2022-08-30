Premier League DFS targets, values for Matchday 5

We’ve a midweek matchday schedule in the English Premier League for Matchday 5, with games taking place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This is the effect the 2022 World Cup has on scheduling, although it seems to only impact the Premier League this early in the new season.

As we head into Matchday 5, let’s go over a few of the top players and some value picks for your DFS lineups this week. You’ll likely have to double-check on each player’s availability due to the cramped schedule on the day of the game.

Top Players

Wilfried Zaha, CRY vs. BRE ($10,400) — Zaha is questionable to play and he did miss Palace’s last game, but that also means he’d be well-rested in the event he does suit up. The striker is coming off a massive 33.0 DKFP showing against Aston Villa, so we know he’s capable of dominating. Look for Zaha to headline your lineup if he’s fit.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, FUL vs. BHA ($9,400) — The bargain was fun while it lasted. Everyone’s figured out how awesome Mitrovic can be, and he’s consistently producing results. Outside of his 5.3-point showing against Wolves, Mitrovic has scored at least 18.5 fantasy points in each matchday. Look for him to keep that going against Brighton.

Raheem Sterling, CHE vs. SOU ($10,200) — Sterling tallied 29.5 fantasy points in Chelsea’s win over Leicester City, but he also did play 75 minutes. He’s likely to come off the bench in this game, so the price tag might be too high for Sterling.

Value Players

Kalidou Koulibaly, CHE vs. SOU ($4,400) — Koulibaly has served his suspension, so he’s actually going to be fresh for this game. The defender is capable of scoring on set pieces, which he showed against Tottenham. Given the uncertainty surrounding most lineups this matchday, Koulibaly is a notable name worth plugging in.

Brenden Aaronson, LEE vs. EVE ($6,000) — Aaronson, like most of Leeds, had a rough outing against Brighton. He did play 82 minutes, so we’ll see how much run he gets here. However, the potential for a big performance against a down Everton squad remains and the price point is decent enough to gamble on Aaronson getting enough minutes to make an impact.

Keane Lewis-Potter, BRE vs. CRY ($5,600) — Lewis-Potter played just 22 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Everton and managed an assist in that time. He could be in line for a bigger role with a matchday in the middle of the week, and Crystal Palace just got done conceding four goals to Manchester City in one half. Lewis-Potter offers great value, even if he does begin the game on the bench.