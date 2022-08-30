Who is the starting tight end for the Bengals in fantasy football?

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the world as they fought their way to an appearance in Super Bowl 56. While the team had high expectations, few people predicted they would reach a Super Bowl in Joe Burrow’s second year. While they came up short last year, the team has re-loaded and upgraded in key areas heading into 2022.

Who is the starting tight end for the Cincinnati Bengals?

One of the many free agency signings the Bengals made this offseason was bringing in Hayden Hurst. He was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft but bounced around between the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons. Hopefully, he can provide another reliable target for Burrow in this offense in 2022.

Will he split offensive snaps?

CJ Uzomah was the starting tight end for Cincinnati last season and played just shy of 73% of the team’s snaps. The backup Drew Sample played 41.77% of team snaps and was active for all 17 games. However, Hurst was signed as the starter, so I expect his snap numbers to be closer to Uzomah than Sample from last year.

Should I draft him in fantasy football?

Hurst shouldn’t be drafted in fantasy football. Despite all of the usage that Uzomah had in the offense, he finished the season as the overall TE19 in half-PPR scoring. Hurst hasn’t been able to consistently perform in any of his landing spots to this point. That being said, with Burrow as his quarterback, he should be towards the top of waiver wire lists if he has a big game early on.