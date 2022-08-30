Who is the starting tight end for the Chargers in fantasy football?

The Los Angeles Chargers have an enormous year ahead of them. They have a ton of continuity surrounding them — most notably on offense. They finished with the No. 3 passing offense in 2021, and they figure to be even better than that in the new campaign. We are already aware of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams’ capabilities on the outside, but who will be the reliable security blanket over the middle at tight end?

Who is the starting tight end for the Los Angeles Chargers?

Gerald Everett signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Chargers in March. He is currently the top player at the position on the depth chart. The six-year pass catcher didn’t play in the preseason, as it appears the Chargers are conserving his reps for when it matters.

Will he split offensive snaps?

Donald Parham Jr. is always a threat to swoop in for some opportunities. He played 398 snaps to starter Jared Cook’s 644 last season, and it looks like we’re going to see something similar, now with Everett in the primary spot.

Should I draft him in fantasy football?

Everett’s a clear sleeper pick late in fantasy football drafts.