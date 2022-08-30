Who is the starting tight end for Colts in fantasy football?

Last season, the Indianapolis Colts had Jack Doyle who was a reliable veteran. He didn't put up great numbers and he split targets with Mo Alie-Cox. Following last season, after nine seasons in the NFL, Doyle announced his retirement from the NFL.

Doyle had 29 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Alie-Cox had 24 catches for 316 yards and four touchdowns. So both guys split touches and ad extremely similar numbers. With Doyle gone now, Alie-Cox’s numbers should increase a ton.

Who is the starting tight end for Colts?

Alie-Cox is now the starting tight end for the Colts. Many people were unfamiliar with him for his first few seasons and it may be because he didn't play football in college. He starred on the VCU basketball team. Heading into his fourth season in the NFL, this should be a breakout year for him.

Will he split offensive snaps?

There’s a chance he splits snaps with Jelani Woods who was the Colts third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Colts seem to really like Woods and he could play a decent role for their offense this season. Alie-Cox didn't catch a pass in the preseason finale, which have some fans wondering how big of a role he’ll play in the offense. I still expect Alie-Cox to be the number one, featured tight end all season for the Colts.

Should I draft him in fantasy football?

Yes, I have been extremely high on Alie-Cox with the Colts since Doyle retired. He has the ability to make big plays and is underrated. With the basketball background, he shows off his athleticism on the field all the time. I expect Ryan to trust him and get him the ball a good amount. This Colts offense will throw the ball more than people expect.