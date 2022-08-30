Who is the starting tight end for the Jaguars in fantasy football?

After being traded to Jacksonville Jaguars from Arizona, Dan Arnold was the top tight end for the Jaguars. Arnold dealt with a few injuries with the Jaguars however. Along with Arnold, James O’Shaughnessy played a decent role in the offense. He only played in six games as he dealt with injuries last season.

This offseason, the Jaguars went out and signed Evan Engram. Last season, Engram caught 46 passes for 408 yards (career low) and three touchdowns. Arnold caught 35 passes for 408 yards and O’Shaughnessy caught 24 passes for 244 yards.

Who is the starting tight end for Jaguars?

On the depth chart, Engram is listed as TE1 but as long as Dan Arnold’s healthy, he will be right up there with Engram. Chris Manhertz is listed as the TE2 on the depth chart, but that’s because he is the featured blocking tight end in most sets.

Will he split offensive snaps?

It’s hard to tell whether or not he’ll split snaps, but Arnold will likely split targets with him. Engram had an up and down training camp and it definitely took him some time getting used to Jacksonville. Arnold already spent part of a season in Jacksonville and has more chemistry with Trevor Lawrence.

Should I draft him in fantasy football?

No, I wouldn't. In a majority of season-long fantasy leagues, he will go undrafted. He may be worth a waiver wire pickup in the first few weeks of the season, but I haven't seen enough from him to draft him over a good amount of starting tight ends. It is interesting how Doug Pederson uses tight ends and the successes they have when he’s head coach. That’s something to keep an eye on in the first few weeks of the season.