Who is the starting tight end for the Browns in fantasy football?

The Cleveland Browns finished last season with an 8-9 record and a third-place finish in the AFC North. Despite an interesting offseason, the Browns look to improve this year and attempt to win their first AFC North title. Even with the team's multitude of offseason moves, there will be a familiar face starting at tight end.

Who is the starting tight end for the Cleveland Browns?

David Njoku remains the starting tight end for the Browns. Austin Hooper is playing for the Tennessee Titans now. Njoku was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. After playing out his rookie deal, he was given a four-year, $54.75 million deal. Njoku played in 16 games last season as he caught 36 of his 53 targets for 475 yards and four touchdowns. Harrison Bryant will again serve as the backup.

Will he split offensive snaps?

Last season, Hooper played 64.77% of snaps while Njoku logged 60.52%. Even Bryant played 36.31% of team snaps as the third-string option. Njoku should see the highest snap count for a Browns tight end this season if he can stay healthy. With a lack of reliable pass-catchers beyond starter Amari Cooper, Cleveland can’t afford for Njoku not to be on the field.

Should I draft him in fantasy football?

In half-PPR scoring, Njoku finished last year as the overall TE22, with Hooper as the TE24. He should be the second or third in line for targets this year behind Cooper and running back Nick Chubb. This gives him an upside, although it doesn’t translate to him being drafted in your fantasy football leagues. Njoku could likely see the top of waiver wires if he can start the season with a big game.