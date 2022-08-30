Who is the starting tight end for the Jets in fantasy football?

Following a perfect 3-0 record in the preseason, the New York Jets are hoping to keep their momentum going as opening week approaches. The Jets’ receivers and running backs have mostly been the topic of discussion, but the question of who will be their starting tight end has yet to be established.

Who is the starting tight end for the New York Jets?

The Jets signed Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah to respective (albeit pricey) deals this offseason. It has yet to be determined how this will shake out to begin the year, but Conklin is currently slotted as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart. He’s coming off a solid campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, where he hauled in 61 catches on 87 targets for 593 yards and three touchdowns.

Will he split offensive snaps?

While Conklin is looking for an expanded role in his new system, Uzomah is right on his heels in the rotation. He played a huge part in the Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff run last season, and finished 2021 with the best numbers of his career — 49 receptions on 63 targets for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

Should I draft him in fantasy football?

Neither player is really worth consideration in 10-14 team fantasy leagues, but it’ll be interesting to see how these talented tight ends perform in this Jets offense as the season moves along.