Who is the starting tight end for the Seahawks in fantasy football?

The Seattle Seahawks recently named Geno Smith starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season. Smith will have wideouts DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain against former franchise QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Let’s take a look at the top tight end targets for on the Seahawks.

Who is the starting tight end for the Seattle Seahawks?

After three solid seasons for the Broncos, Noah Fant has landed in Seattle, where the door should be wide open for him to contribute early on. Fant is coming off his most productive season, recording 68 catches on 90 targets for 670 yards and four touchdowns. The 24-year-old is set to become a solid contributor for the Seahawks offense in 2022.

Will he split offensive snaps?

The only serious competition for Fant at the position will be Will Dissly, who’s developed a consistent role in Seattle for the last four seasons. Dissly played 512 snaps to starter Gerald Everett’s 650 in 2021, and it’s likely he keeps that volume going. Fant is a bit of an upgrade from Everett, but we’d be lying to ourselves if we believe the Seahawks won’t mix Dissly in for certain packages.

Should I draft him in fantasy football?

Fant is a TE18 with upside in fantasy football.