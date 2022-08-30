Who is the starting tight end for the Titans in fantasy football?

The Tennessee Titans will have a much different look to their offense in the 2022-23 NFL season. They added Robert Woods to the receiving corps, and drafted Treylon Burks. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine returns after recording 38 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns in his second campaign. We take a look at the tight end position with the team’s offseason moves.

Who is the starting tight end for the Tennessee Titans?

The Titans signed Austin Hooper to a one-year deal in March. Hooper enters his seventh campaign with 298 receptions on 408 targets for 3,024 yards and 23 touchdowns. He’s had stints with the Atlanta Falcons and most recently the Cleveland Browns. He looks to develop a consistent role with a change of scenery, and should wind up being a solid downfield weapon for Ryan Tannehill.

Will he split offensive snaps?

Hooper will likely be splitting opportunities with Geoff Swaim, who played the seventh-most snaps on the entire Titans roster in 2021.

Should I draft him in fantasy football?

Hooper has proved to be a strong tight end target in the past, and time will tell whether he can revert back to fantasy football relevance. He’s currently far down the draft list as the overall TE31. It’d be best to wait on the Titans offense to catch up with itself before we can trust Hooper.