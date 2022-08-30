Who is the starting tight end for Broncos in fantasy football?

The Denver Broncos are entering a new era. They completed a blockbuster trade in the offseason to bring in quarterback Russell Wilson. They hope they have finally found their quarterback of the future who can finally lead them to be more competitive in the AFC West. The division is the toughest in the NFL, so that will be no easy task.

Who is the starting tight end for the Denver Broncos?

Part of the Broncos trade package that went back to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson included former starting tight end Noah Fant. This leaves third-year tight end Albert Okwuegbunam as the starting tight end. Albert O was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Through two seasons, he has played in 18 games and caught 44 of his 55 targets for 451 yards and three touchdowns. Greg Dulcich and Andrew Beck are expected to be the backup tight ends this year.

Will he split offensive snaps?

Fant played almost 78% of all offensive snaps last year. Okwuegbunam came in second with 38.95% played, while third-string tight end Eric Saubert logged 26.83%. If Okwuegbunam is a direct fill-in for Fant, it seems like he will see his fair share of playing time this season. At the very least, there isn’t anyone else on the depth chart threatening his playing time.

Should I draft him in fantasy football?

Fant finished as the overall TE12 in half-PPR scoring last season. Okwuegbunam came in as the TE29 as a backup. There is a chance that Wilson can help elevate Albert O to the level Fant finished at. That being said, Wilson is used to supporting two wide receivers but isn’t known for doing the same for tight ends. Could Okwuegbunam be a surprise fantasy asset this season? Sure, but the risk isn’t worth using a draft pick unless you are in the deepest leagues.