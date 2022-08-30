Who is the starting tight end for Texans in fantasy football?

There is a lot of hype heading into the season for Brevin Jordan. The hype make sense as Jordan was viewed as one of the big steals in the 2021 NFL Draft where the Texans drafted him in the 5th round. Jordan Akins was the top tight end for the Texans last season, but he signed with the Giants this offseason.

Akins caught 24 passes for 214 yards and no touchdowns, while Jordan caught 20 passes for 178 and three touchdowns. Even with Akins getting more passes thrown his way, Jordan was still the big red zone target. With Akins gone, Jordan should sprout.

Who is the starting tight end for Texans?

Jordan is the clear-cut TE1 for the Texans and people around the Texans are expecting a big year from him. The next tight end on the depth chart is Pharaoh Brown who is a block-first tight end. Aside from Jordan, all the other Texans tight ends on the depth chart are banged up, so Jordan will be their top guy.

Will he split offensive snaps?

I don’t expect Jordan to split snaps at all. In the passing game, Jordan will be on the field majority of the time and getting many targets. I expect Brown to play a decent amount of snaps too because of his success blocking, but that won’t have an affect on Jordan’s snaps.

Should I draft him in fantasy football?

He’s not a top tier tight end like guys like Mark Andrews, George Kittle, Travis Kielce, and Darren Waller, but Jordan is a great pick in the later rounds. I expect his touchdown numbers to soar this season as him and Davis Mills seem to be on the same page. He’s going undrafted in some leagues and he’s somebody I would claim off waivers if that’s the case.