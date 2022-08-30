Who is the starting tight end for the Commanders in fantasy football?

The Washington Commanders will look to get the passing attack going early in the 2022-23 NFL season. Terry McLaurin headlines the Washington offense, to go along with rookie Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. As veteran quarterback Carson Wentz braces for his official Commanders’ debut, we have to take into consideration his tight end options. He has been known target the position many times over his six-year career.

Who is the starting tight end for the Washington Commanders?

The Commanders’ current No. 1 at the position is Logan Thomas. No surprise here. Thomas has been expected to be Washington’s top tight end pass catcher for the last two seasons. At age 31, it’s hard to figure whether or not the injuries are behind him, or if this trend will only progressively worsen. He was activated off the PUP list last week, but the history of a torn ACL and MCL can’t be glossed over.

Will he split offensive snaps?

John Bates played the most snaps of any Washington tight end last year. The Commanders also have rookie Cole Turner behind Thomas.

Should I draft him in fantasy football?

Thomas is not too highly regarded as we get set for a new season. He’s the current TE24 in fantasy football, but he still possesses the upside to play up to true TE1 level if he can stay healthy, especially considering Washington’s dearth of weapons.