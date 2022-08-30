US Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday

The US Open enters day two on Tuesday with the second half of the first round taking place. The ESPN family of networks and WatchESPN are hosting the entire round of action with the first matches starting at 11 a.m. ET and the final match starting at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The first day of the men’s singles draw saw six seeded players upset. The most significant was No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas who lost in four sets to Daniel Elahi Galán. Top seed Daniil Medvedev advanced with ease and his first potential seeded opponent now would be No. 23 Nick Kyrgios, who advanced with a straight sets win.

The second day of the men’s singles first round is highlighted by Rafael Nadal’s return to Flushing Meadows. He did not participate last year due to injury and the year prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed two US Open titles in the three previous years.

Here’s a full rundown of the seeded schedule with all times listed as ET. The full schedule of unseeded matchups is available at USOpen.org.

US Open schedule: Tuesday, August 30

#7 Cameron Norrie vs. Benoit Paire, 11 a.m.

#17 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Steve Johnson

#3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Sebastian Baez, 12 p.m.

#20 Daniel Evans vs. Jiri Vesely, 12:30 p.m.

#28 Holger Rune vs. Peter Gojowczyk

#9 Andrey Rublev vs. Laslo Djere

#32 Miomir Kecmanov vs. Learner Tien

#11 Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier, 2 p.m.

#25 Borna Coric vs. Enzo Couacaud, 2:30 p.m.

#26 Lorenzo Musetti vs. David Goffin

#8 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Oscar Otte

#15 Marin Čilić vs. Maximilian Marterer

#19 Denis Shapovalov vs. Marc-Andre Huesler, 4 p.m.

#22 Frances Tiafoe vs. Marcos Girdon, 6 p.m.

#2 Rafael Nadal vs. Rinky Hijikata, 7 p.m.

#14 Diego Schwartzman vs. Jack Sock, 8:30 p.m.

It’s no surprise Nadal is the biggest favorite on Tuesday the book. He is a -10000 favorite over Rinky Hijikata, who is a +2000 underdog. The only men’s seeded match featuring an underdog seeded player is #26 Lorenzo Musetti vs. David Goffin. Musetti is +120 to win while Goffin is -145.