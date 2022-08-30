US Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday

The US Open women’s singles tournament enters its second day on Tuesday after four seeded players were upset on the first day. The biggest upset of the day saw No. 7 seed Simona Halep lose in three sets to Daria Snigur.

The ESPN family of networks and WatchESPN are hosting the entire round of action with the first matches starting at 11 a.m. ET and the final match starting at approximately 9 p.m.

The top seed in the tournament is in action to open day two of the women’s draw. Iga Świątek will face Jasmine Paolini as she looks to advance past the fourth round of the tournament for the first time in her career. Świątek has two French Open titles on her resume.

We have the full list of seeded matchups below (all times listed in ET), but there is one particularly notable matchup of unseeded players. Venus William returns to Flushing Meadows after missing last year’s tournament with a leg injury. She’ll face Alison Van Uytvanck with an estimated start time of 2 p.m.

US Open schedule: Tuesday, August 30

#6 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Catherine Harrison, 11 a.m.

#16 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Qinwen Zheng

#9 Garbine Muguruza vs. Clara Tauson

#22 Karolina Pliskova vs. Magda Linette

#1 Iga Świątek vs. Jasmine Paolini

#25 Elena Rybakina vs. Clara Burel, 1 p.m.

#21 Petra Kvitova vs. Erika Andreeva

#13 Belinda Bencic vs. Andrea Petkovic

#23 Elise Mertens vs. Irina-Camelia Begu, 2:30 p.m.

#4 Paula Badosa vs. Lesia Tsurenko

#26 Victoria Azarenka vs. Ashlyn Krueger, 4:30 p.m.

#28 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Peyton Stearns

#24 Amanda Anisimova vs. Yulia Putintseva, 5 p.m.

#11 Emma Raducanu vs. Alize Cornet, 7 p.m.

#19 Danielle Collins vs. Naomi Osaka, 9 p.m.

Williams is a longshot to win the US Open with +50000 odds, and she’s an underdog in her first round match. Williams is +280 while Van Uytvanck is -360.

There is on seeded player installed as an underdog. No. 19 Danielle Collins is +135 for her matchup against Naomi Osaka, who is -190 to win. Two potentially tight matchups include No. 16 Jelena Ostapenko (-120) vs. Qinwen Zheng (+100) and No. 9 Garbine Muguruza vs. Clara Tauson (both -110).