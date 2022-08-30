Three running back sleepers for 2022 fantasy football drafts

Fantasy football drafts are in full swing and it is time to start taking a stand on “your guys.” These are players you will draft earlier than others to make sure you can get them on your team, but also have value at their current ADP.

For tight ends, you have to decide if you want to take one of the top, most consistent tight ends early in a draft versus risking an unproven player who you believe makes a leap in 2022. For the purposes of this article, we’ll be looking at those later round tight ends.

As usual, the term “sleeper” isn’t that accurate anymore, as there is just too much information out there for anybody to go too far under the radar. But, “sleeper” has become a part of the fantasy football lexicon, so I’ll keep using it while giving the caveat that it refers more to players who can be had later in drafts and at what I consider value.

Chase Edmonds, Dolphins

Edmonds was missed some time last season due to injuries, but still rushed for over 5 yards per carry and caught 43 passes while splitting time with James Conner in Arizona. He now becomes the Dolphins lead back with new head coach and former 49ers OC Mike McDaniel in charge. Yes, the Dolphins have a lot of running backs, but Edmonds is the guy McDaniel chose and paid to be the starter. He was also rested in their last preseason game and saw the starters work in their second preseason game. The job is his and the Dolphins are poised to be much better on offense this season.

Nyheim Hines, Colts

The addition of Matt Ryan and the lack of pass catchers in Indianapolis make Hines extremely interesting in PPR leagues this season. We know Jonathan Taylor is going to get plenty of work, bur Hines could easily become the de facto WR3 in the offense. Hines is also the direct backup and would be in line for a big workload if Taylor misses any time.

Darrell Henderson, Rams

The Rams appear fairly set on getting both Henderson and Cam Akers work, which is what they did in the playoffs last season. Right now Akers is getting drafted as if he were the no-doubt No. 1 back in the third round, while Henderson is going off as the 43rd overall back. Henderson is also healthier than Akers at the moment. We know how effective the Rams offense can be and grabbing Henderson at his ADP sounds like a good idea.