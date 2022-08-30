Full field for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston

Six more golfers announced that they would be joining the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Tour this morning. The most notable names among the newest PGA TOUR defectors include Australian World No. 2 golfer Cameron Smith, who won the 2022 Open Championship, and Chilean World No. 19 Joaquin Niemann.

They will join household names such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson at the Boston LIV Golf Invitational this week, the fourth 54-hole tournament in the league’s inaugural year.

By announcing this transition, these golfers are effectively resigning their PGA TOUR membership for the time being, as PGA commissioner Jay Monahan has suspended all LIV golfers from competing in PGA TOUR events.

This defection comes just days after the end of the 2021-22 season, capped off by a Rory McIlroy victory at the TOUR Championship, as well as an announcement from the PGA TOUR that they would be expanding a lineup of elevated tournaments for top players this coming season, complete with purses valued around $20 million.

Here is the complete field for the Boston LIV Golf Invitational teeing off Friday, September 2.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston field