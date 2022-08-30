 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full field for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston.

By grace.mcdermott
Cameron Smith of Team Australia plays his third shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Men’s Individual Stroke Play on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on July 30, 2021 in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Six more golfers announced that they would be joining the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Tour this morning. The most notable names among the newest PGA TOUR defectors include Australian World No. 2 golfer Cameron Smith, who won the 2022 Open Championship, and Chilean World No. 19 Joaquin Niemann.

They will join household names such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson at the Boston LIV Golf Invitational this week, the fourth 54-hole tournament in the league’s inaugural year.

By announcing this transition, these golfers are effectively resigning their PGA TOUR membership for the time being, as PGA commissioner Jay Monahan has suspended all LIV golfers from competing in PGA TOUR events.

This defection comes just days after the end of the 2021-22 season, capped off by a Rory McIlroy victory at the TOUR Championship, as well as an announcement from the PGA TOUR that they would be expanding a lineup of elevated tournaments for top players this coming season, complete with purses valued around $20 million.

Here is the complete field for the Boston LIV Golf Invitational teeing off Friday, September 2.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston field

2022 LIV Golf Boston Field

Player
Player
Abraham Ancer
Eugenio Chacarra
Branden Grace
Matt Jones
Sihwan Kim
Anirban Lahiri
Jediah Morgan
Louis Oosthuizen
Pat Perez
Patrick Reed
Hudson Swafford
Scott Vincent
Conarmed Players
Richard Bland
Laurie Canter
Bryson Dechambeau
Sergio Garcia
Sam Horsfield
Charles Howell Iii
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Brooks Koepka
Martin Kaymer
Chase Koepka
Marc Leishman
Graeme Mcdowell
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Wade Ormsby
Carlos Ortiz
Turk Pettit
James Piot
Char Schwartzel
Cameron Smith
Cameron Tringale
Peter Uihlein
Lee Westwood
Bernd Wiesberger
Paul Casey
Talor Gooch
Dustin Johnson
Phachara Khongwatmai
Jason Kokrak
Phil Mickelson
Shaun Norris
Adrian Otaegui
Ian Poulter
Henrik Stenson
Harold Varner Ill
Matthew Wolff

More From DraftKings Nation