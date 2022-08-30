How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on August 30

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This will be the go-home show for the Worlds Collide pay-per-view on Sunday, marking the official end of the NXT UK brand before NXT Europe launches next year. A few matches have already need announced and we’re bound to get more tonight as the two developmental brands effectively merge into one.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, August 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Last week, we got word that we will get a pair of title unification matches at Worlds Collide as the top belts for both developmental brands will be combined into one. On the men’s side, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will face NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate for both belts on Sunday. Bate stood face-to-face with Breakker at the end of Heatwave two weeks ago and Breakker officially issued the challenge last week. On the women’s side, we will have a winner-take-all triple threat match featuring NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura, and Blair Davenport.

As for the tag belts, that situation is more complicated with NXT Tag Team Champions Creed Brothers, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs and Jensen, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly all attacking each other over the last two weeks. Tonight, we’ll get a pair of six-person tag team matches with Diamond Mine facing Gallus and Briggs/Jensen teaming with Fallon Henley to face Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend. This will most likely end with all four teams being thrown in some kind of winner-take-all match this Sunday, so we’ll see how this plays out.

Also on the show, Apollo Crews will go one-on-one with Grayson Waller and we’ll see how Cameron Grimes responds to the Schism’s offer to join them.