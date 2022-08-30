What is Jets RB Michael Carter’s ADP?

The New York Jets are continuing their rebuild this year as they try to keep up in a competitive AFC East. In the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets selected running back Michael Carter out of North Carolina. He played in 14 games and ran the ball 147 times for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

While it seemed like he would be waltzing into his starter role in 2022, New York drafted Breece Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This created a positional battle and made Carter’s outlook for this season murkier. So, now with Hall in town, how should you handle Carter this season?

PPR ADP — RB39, Overall 107

Along with the improvement Carter took as a running back, he also developed into a decent pass catcher. He caught 36 of his 55 targets for 325 yards. While the Jets are often overlooked, they have amassed some intriguing pass catchers with Elijah Moore and rookie Garrett Wilson. Still, whether it is Zach Wilson under center or backup Joe Flacco with Wilson’s injury, Carter is a reliable target.

Carter is going as the overall RB39 in PPR formats. He makes for an intriguing beginning-of-the-year option as Hall nurses an injury. He at least has upside and should get some run early. When Hall is back, I’m not sold that he automatically becomes a three-down back. I think Carter will still see some work and could have weekly flex appeal. I would take him at this ADP but wouldn’t reach into the top-100 for him.

Standard ADP — RB40, Overall 107

When it comes to standard leagues, Carter interestingly is being selected at the same overall point but drops a place for running backs. While he showed flashes of being a reliable pass catcher, he did his best work between the trenches. The lack of the extra point for the reception doesn’t bother me with what Carter brings to the table. This is a fine ADP to get Carter on your roster, but I’d even argue taking him a little earlier than this the longer it sounds like Hall could be limited to start the season.