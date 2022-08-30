What is Rams RB Cam Akers’ ADP?

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers put together an unconventional season in 2021, and it will be interesting to see how he performs this fall. Heading into his second year as a pro, he tore his Achilles made his debut in Week 18 and was relied on heavily in the run through the Super Bowl.

Akers is the top fantasy football running back option for the Rams, and his main challenger for carries will be Darrell Henderson. Both backs are recovering from soft-tissue injuries during training camp, but those do not appear to be significant heading into Week 1.

PPR ADP — RB19, Overall 41

It’s tricky to fully know how running back reps will be split without a ton of workhorse options especially in a 17-game regular season. The Rams don’t trust Henderson to be a No. 1 running back, and Akers is probably more suited for that role. He recorded 67 carries over the four playoff games last season, which is 16.8 attempts per game, but was not all that effective with 2.6 yards per carry.

It is tough to project Akers in such a strange case of not seeing the field till the final regular season game, but he should get plenty of attempts in a powerful offense, making him worth an add with his current ADP.

Standard ADP — RB19, Overall 39

Akers is being drafted slightly earlier overall in standard leagues, but there is not a significant difference in his game. Sean McVay called him a three-down back last offseason, and this is a solid ADP in both standard and PPR formats heading into draft day.