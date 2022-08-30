What is Rams RB Darrell Henderson’s ADP?

The Los Angeles Rams running back rotation should be interesting to track moving forward with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson expected to split work in some capacity. Henderson played in 12 regular season games with 10 starts last season and rushed for 688 yards on 4.6 yards per carry with five rushing touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 176 yards with three more scores.

It was a rare situation, but Akers made his regular season debut in Week 18 last season and handled a significant workload through the Rams’ Super Bowl run. Henderson missed most of the playoffs with a knee injury, and it will be interesting to see how time is split when the two backs are both healthy.

PPR ADP — RB43, Overall 122

It has become incredibly difficult to project how running back reps will be split throughout the backfield in recent years as the years of a workhorse are becoming more and more rare. You could certainly find value with Henderson especially in a PPR format. The Rams do not trust him to be an every-down back, but Henderson can still be a valuable asset in deeper leagues with bye week trouble. Akers has been banged up during training camp, and Henderson would be startable if Akers would miss time with an injury.

Henderson is worth a draft pick in the later rounds.

Standard ADP — RB43, Overall 115

The above section still applies for the most part, but Henderson is less valuable in a non-PPR format because his biggest value as a running back comes in the passing game where he can find success in an offense that should score a ton.

Henderson is a late-round pick in fantasy drafts, and you could probably look elsewhere in standard leagues.