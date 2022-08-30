Pick on the Moneyline for the Padres-Giants game on August 30

The San Francisco Giants are 23-4 the past two seasons in Logan Webb’s regular season home starts and will look ton continue their winning ways on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego Padres (-125, 7.5) vs. San Francisco Giants

Webb has allowed two home runs across 84.2 innings in 14 home starts this season with 2.4 walks per nine innings allowed with a 2.88 home ERA this season.

The Padres counter with Blake Snell, who’s issuing 3.9 walks per nine innings this season and since being traded to the Padres has a 5.34 ERA and 6.1 walks per nine innings compared to a 3.34 ERA at home with 3.2 walks per nine innings allowed.

The Giants have ranked in the bottom half of the big leagues all season in bullpen ERA but have had their best stretch of relief pitching of the season, ranking fifth in bullpen ERA since August 13th.

The Giants have allowed three runs or fewer in five of their last eight home games and with Webb getting the start, will hold the Padres on Tuesday.

The Play: Giants +105

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.