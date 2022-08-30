2022 NFL Predictions — 2022 NFC Win Total Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson give a brief intro to betting terminology then go team-by-team and make their 2022 NFC win total picks, NFL Playoffs picks, division winner picks and conference champion picks.

Rankings Lists — Ranks Breakdown | Top 150 | RB | WR | TE | QB

NFL WIN TOTALS — NFC East/South | West/North

NFL PICKS — Awards Picks | Best Bets | How to Bet NFL

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME Week 1 DraftKings Contest Here

Week 1 — W1 DraftKings | Injury Risk Ranks | Projections

DraftKings Lineup Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2022 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

NOTE: The COIN is literally a flip of a coin

Arizona Cardinals

Over/Under: 8.5

Playoffs: +125

Division: +400

Conference: +2000

Super Bowl: +4000

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Full NFC West Picks & Breakdown

Seattle Seahawks

Over/Under: 5.5

Playoffs: +500

Division: +2000

Conference: +8000

Super Bowl: +15000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under: 10.5

Playoffs: -250

Division: +130

Conference: +550

Super Bowl: +1200

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

San Francisco 49ers

Over/Under: 10

Playoffs: -255

Division: +150

Conference: +750

Super Bowl: +1600

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

NFC West Division Winner

Mayo: Rams

Feinberg: Rams

Cust: 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

Over/Under: 10

Playoffs: -250

Division: +140

Conference: +900

Super Bowl: +2000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Philadelphia Eagles

Over/Under: 9.5

Playoffs: -190

Division: +160

Conference: +1100

Super Bowl: +2200

Full NFC East Picks & Breakdown

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

Washington Commanders

Over/Under: 8

Playoffs: +150

Division: +500

Conference: +3500

Super Bowl: +7000

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

New York Giants

Over/Under: 7

Playoffs: +230

Division: +800

Conference: +6000

Super Bowl: +13000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

NFC East Division Winner

Mayo: Cowboys

Feinberg: Cowboys

Cust: Eagles

Green Bay Packers

Over/Under: 11

Playoffs: -500

Division: -190

Conference: +400

Super Bowl: +900

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Minnesota Vikings

Over/Under: 9

Playoffs: -115

Division: +260

Conference: +1800

Super Bowl: +3500

Full NFC North Picks & Breakdown

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Chicago Bears

Over/Under: 6.5

Playoffs: +450

Division: +1500

Conference: +8000

Super Bowl: +15000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Detroit Lions

Over/Under: 6.5

Playoffs: +400

Division: +1000

Conference: +6000

Super Bowl: +15000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

NFC North Division Winner

Mayo: Packers

Feinberg: Vikings

Cust: Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over/Under: 11.5

Playoffs: -600

Division: -250

Conference: +330

Super Bowl: +750

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

New Orleans Saints

Over/Under: 8.5

Playoffs: +125

Division: +310

Conference: +2000

Super Bowl: +4000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

Full NFC South Picks & Breakdown

Carolina Panthers

Over/Under: 6.5

Playoffs: +350

Division: +900

Conference: +7000

Super Bowl: +13000

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Atlanta Falcons

Over/Under: 5

Playoffs: +800

Division: +3500

Conference: +10000

Super Bowl: +20000

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

NFC South Division Winner

Mayo: Bucs

Feinberg: Saints

Cust: Bucs

2022 NFC Championship Game Picks

Mayo: Packers over Buccaneers

Feinberg: Packers over Vikings

Cust: 49ers over Buccaneers

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2019 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Podcast of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Video award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2019 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year). His 17 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditional Season Long Fantasy). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.