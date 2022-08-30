 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NFL Predictions — 2022 NFC Win Total Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo goes team-by-team and make his 2022 NFL predictions, including 2022 NFC win total picks, NFL Playoffs picks, division winner picks and conference champion picks.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson give a brief intro to betting terminology then go team-by-team and make their 2022 NFC win total picks, NFL Playoffs picks, division winner picks and conference champion picks.

2022 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet

NOTE: The COIN is literally a flip of a coin

Arizona Cardinals

Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +125
Division: +400
Conference: +2000
Super Bowl: +4000

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under

Seattle Seahawks

Over/Under: 5.5
Playoffs: +500
Division: +2000
Conference: +8000
Super Bowl: +15000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under

Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under: 10.5
Playoffs: -250
Division: +130
Conference: +550
Super Bowl: +1200

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over

San Francisco 49ers

Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -255
Division: +150
Conference: +750
Super Bowl: +1600

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over

NFC West Division Winner

Mayo: Rams
Feinberg: Rams
Cust: 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -250
Division: +140
Conference: +900
Super Bowl: +2000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under

Philadelphia Eagles

Over/Under: 9.5
Playoffs: -190
Division: +160
Conference: +1100
Super Bowl: +2200

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Under

Washington Commanders

Over/Under: 8
Playoffs: +150
Division: +500
Conference: +3500
Super Bowl: +7000

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over

New York Giants

Over/Under: 7
Playoffs: +230
Division: +800
Conference: +6000
Super Bowl: +13000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over

NFC East Division Winner

Mayo: Cowboys
Feinberg: Cowboys
Cust: Eagles

Green Bay Packers

Over/Under: 11
Playoffs: -500
Division: -190
Conference: +400
Super Bowl: +900

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under

Minnesota Vikings

Over/Under: 9
Playoffs: -115
Division: +260
Conference: +1800
Super Bowl: +3500

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under

Chicago Bears

Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +450
Division: +1500
Conference: +8000
Super Bowl: +15000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under

Detroit Lions

Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +400
Division: +1000
Conference: +6000
Super Bowl: +15000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Under

NFC North Division Winner

Mayo: Packers
Feinberg: Vikings
Cust: Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over/Under: 11.5
Playoffs: -600
Division: -250
Conference: +330
Super Bowl: +750

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Over

New Orleans Saints

Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +125
Division: +310
Conference: +2000
Super Bowl: +4000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over

Carolina Panthers

Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +350
Division: +900
Conference: +7000
Super Bowl: +13000

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under

Atlanta Falcons

Over/Under: 5
Playoffs: +800
Division: +3500
Conference: +10000
Super Bowl: +20000

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under

NFC South Division Winner

Mayo: Bucs
Feinberg: Saints
Cust: Bucs

2022 NFC Championship Game Picks

Mayo: Packers over Buccaneers
Feinberg: Packers over Vikings
Cust: 49ers over Buccaneers

