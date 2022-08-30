2022 NFL Predictions — 2022 NFC Win Total Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson give a brief intro to betting terminology then go team-by-team and make their 2022 NFC win total picks, NFL Playoffs picks, division winner picks and conference champion picks.
2022 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet
Arizona Cardinals
Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +125
Division: +400
Conference: +2000
Super Bowl: +4000
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Full NFC West Picks & Breakdown
Seattle Seahawks
Over/Under: 5.5
Playoffs: +500
Division: +2000
Conference: +8000
Super Bowl: +15000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Los Angeles Rams
Over/Under: 10.5
Playoffs: -250
Division: +130
Conference: +550
Super Bowl: +1200
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
San Francisco 49ers
Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -255
Division: +150
Conference: +750
Super Bowl: +1600
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
NFC West Division Winner
Mayo: Rams
Feinberg: Rams
Cust: 49ers
Dallas Cowboys
Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -250
Division: +140
Conference: +900
Super Bowl: +2000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Philadelphia Eagles
Over/Under: 9.5
Playoffs: -190
Division: +160
Conference: +1100
Super Bowl: +2200
Full NFC East Picks & Breakdown
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
Washington Commanders
Over/Under: 8
Playoffs: +150
Division: +500
Conference: +3500
Super Bowl: +7000
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
New York Giants
Over/Under: 7
Playoffs: +230
Division: +800
Conference: +6000
Super Bowl: +13000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
NFC East Division Winner
Mayo: Cowboys
Feinberg: Cowboys
Cust: Eagles
Green Bay Packers
Over/Under: 11
Playoffs: -500
Division: -190
Conference: +400
Super Bowl: +900
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Minnesota Vikings
Over/Under: 9
Playoffs: -115
Division: +260
Conference: +1800
Super Bowl: +3500
Full NFC North Picks & Breakdown
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Chicago Bears
Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +450
Division: +1500
Conference: +8000
Super Bowl: +15000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Detroit Lions
Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +400
Division: +1000
Conference: +6000
Super Bowl: +15000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
NFC North Division Winner
Mayo: Packers
Feinberg: Vikings
Cust: Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Over/Under: 11.5
Playoffs: -600
Division: -250
Conference: +330
Super Bowl: +750
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
New Orleans Saints
Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +125
Division: +310
Conference: +2000
Super Bowl: +4000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
Full NFC South Picks & Breakdown
Carolina Panthers
Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +350
Division: +900
Conference: +7000
Super Bowl: +13000
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Atlanta Falcons
Over/Under: 5
Playoffs: +800
Division: +3500
Conference: +10000
Super Bowl: +20000
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
NFC South Division Winner
Mayo: Bucs
Feinberg: Saints
Cust: Bucs
2022 NFC Championship Game Picks
Mayo: Packers over Buccaneers
Feinberg: Packers over Vikings
Cust: 49ers over Buccaneers
