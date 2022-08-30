Which Americans are left in the 2022 US Open men’s and women’s tournaments

The 2022 US Open is underway and it’s been a busy start for American tennis players in the biggest tournament in North America. This year’s tournament opened with 23 women and 21 men in their respective singles draws.

The US Open runs Monday, August 29 through Sunday, September 11. We’ll be updating this article with how many Americans advance to each round.

Who advanced to second round

Women

#12 Coco Gauff: defeated Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-3 — will face Elena-Gabriela Ruse in second round

#20 Madison Keys: defeated Dayana Yastremska 7-6, 6-3 — will face Camila Giorgi in second round

#29 Alison Risky-Amritraj: defeated Eleana Yu 6-2, 6-4 — will face Camila Osorio in second round

#31 Shelby Rogers: defeated Arantxa Rus 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 — will face Viktoria Kuzmova in second round

Serena Williams: defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-4 — will face #2 Anett Kontaveit in second round

Elizabeth Mandlik: defeated Tamara Zidansek 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 — will face #5 Ons Jabeur in second round

Men

#29 Tommy Paul: defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5 — will face Sebastian Korda in second round

Sebastian Korda: defeated Facundo Bagnis 5-7, 7-6, 7-5, 6-1 — will face #29 Tommy Paul in second round

J.J. Wolff: defeated #16 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 — will face Alejandro Tabilo in second round

Emilio Nava: defeated John Millman 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 1-6, 6-1 — will face Andy Murray in second round

Brandon Holt: defeated #10 Taylor Fritz 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 — will face Pedro Cachin in second round

Seeded Americans entering tournament

Women

#8 Jessica Pegula — facing Viktorija Golubic in first round

#12 Coco Gauff — advanced to second round, facing Elena-Gabriele Ruse

#19 Danielle Collins — facing Naomi Osaka in first round

#20 Madison Keys — advanced to second round, facing Camila Giorgi

#24 Amanda Anisimova — facing Yulia Putintseva in first round

#29 Alison Risky-Amritraj — advanced to second round, facing Camila Osorio

#31 Shelby Rogers — advanced to second round, facing Viktoria Kuzmova

Men

#10 Taylor Fritz — eliminated in first round by Brandon Holt

#22 Frances Tiafoe — facing Marcos Giron in first round

#29 Tommy Paul — advanced to second round, facing Bernabe Zapata Miralles

#30 Maxime Cressy — eliminated in first round by Marton Fucsovics