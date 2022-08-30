DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Pack Break with Chris Costa and Randy Greenstein 8/30 Recap

Join the Week 1 VeeFriends League Contest here!

August 30 Watch Party Recap

Sports collectibles experts Chris Costa and Big Night Co-Owner Randy Greenstein kicked off the watch party by welcoming the viewers and introducing themselves, previewing a fun night of breaking Reignmakers Football packs.

Randy dove into the specifics of why Reignmakers Football is such an enticing concept, as the game mixes fantasy football, NFTs and sports cards/collectibles. Chris agreed, also praising the engaged community surrounding Reignmakers.

Randy began opening packs on stream, kicking things off with a LEGENDARY break. Before revealing the LEGENDARY card, Randy and Chris were delighted to see an ELITE Amon-Ra St. Brown in the pack.

After minutes of stressing how much he didn’t want a LEGENDARY tight end, Randy landed... a tight end.

However, it was Kyle Pitts, and Randy admitted that he couldn’t be mad about it.

Chris opened an ELITE pack next, landing a RARE Miles Sanders and ELITE JuJu Smith-Schuster. The two spoke about their high expectations for JuJu this season catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, also exploring the market for Smith-Schuster.

The next pack Chris opened was RARE, landing a Mo Alie-Cox card of the same tier. Costa landed yet another RARE tight end in the following pack, as Pat Freiermuth joined his collection.

Randy opened a RARE pack next, and was excited to see an ELITE Romeo Doubs land in it. RARE Antonio Gibson joined Randy’s collection next, and the two discussed his potential role in Washington’s offense.

Near the end of the stream, Randy shocked everyone by purchasing a $29,999.00 2022 Elevate REIGNMAKER pack. The two broke down the enticing odds that REIGNMAKER packs present for a bit, working through potential lineups.

If you want to see Randy open the REIGNMAKER pack, tune into Wednesday’s live stream here:

Collectibles expert Chris Costa went LIVE at 7:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday on the DraftKings YouTube Channel to build out his Reignmakers Football lineup! Watch the video with Chris and BigNight Co-Owner Randy Greenstein as they break packs, answer questions and lock in for Week 1!

