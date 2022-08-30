Odds to win potential Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva bout from DraftKings Sportsbook

With a potential Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva bout on the horizon, we went to the oddsmakers to find out how betting shops might open a fight that while not important from a sporting perspective, will draw as much interest as any combat sports event in a long time.

“Jake Paul is just a small favorite even though Silva’s skills appear to be diminishing,” said DraftKings Sportsbook’s chief oddsmaker Johnny Avello, who installs Paul as a very small favorite at -120 to win. That makes the 47-year-old Silva +100 even money underdog.

Silva is at true legend of MMA, and held the UFC middleweight title for nearly seven years between 2006 and 2013. But “Spider” lost eight of his last nine fights in the cage, with one later overturned due to a failed drug test by his opponent. While he was once considered a potential G.O.A.T in mixed martial arts, he has pivoted to boxing recently, where he has gone 2-0. His last bout was an 81-second knockout of fellow former MMA champ Tito Ortiz last September. He also won an eight-round split decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last June in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Paul is 5-0 as a boxer, knocking out another former UFC champion in Tyron Woodley in his last bout in December of 2021 in Tampa. He has announced bouts with both fights with Tommy Fury, younger brother of current undisputed world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and Hasim Rahman Jr., son of the eponymous former heavyweight champion. But both opponents bailed before the bell, and Paul hasn’t been in the ring since.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva projected odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Jake Paul: -120

Anderson Silva: Even