Texans release RB Marlon Mack

The veteran leaves a hole in Houston’s backfield.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans
Marlon Mack of the Houston Texans warms up before playing the New Orleans Saints in a preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have released running back Marlon Mack as they attempt to trim their roster down to 53 players, according to Adam Schefter. Mack was expected to be the leader in Houston’s backfield, but the Texans are clearly going in a different direction.

Dameon Pierce and Rex Burkhead are likely to be the top two running backs in this backfield with Mack’s departure, although the Texans could add another player after other teams finish making cuts. Pierce has been touted as a sleeper in fantasy football formats for this season, and the rookie did play well in the preseason. Houston’s offense is going to leave a lot to be desired and the Texans could be pass-heavy as they’ll play from behind a lot, but Pierce should carry enough value to be worth taking a flier on in middle rounds.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Texans are +3000 to win their division in 2022.

