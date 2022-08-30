Texans release RB Marlon Mack

The Houston Texans have released running back Marlon Mack as they attempt to trim their roster down to 53 players, according to Adam Schefter. Mack was expected to be the leader in Houston’s backfield, but the Texans are clearly going in a different direction.

Another surprise: Texans are releasing veteran running back Marlon Mack, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Dameon Pierce and Rex Burkhead are likely to be the top two running backs in this backfield with Mack’s departure, although the Texans could add another player after other teams finish making cuts. Pierce has been touted as a sleeper in fantasy football formats for this season, and the rookie did play well in the preseason. Houston’s offense is going to leave a lot to be desired and the Texans could be pass-heavy as they’ll play from behind a lot, but Pierce should carry enough value to be worth taking a flier on in middle rounds.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Texans are +3000 to win their division in 2022.