Rays SP Shane McClanahan scratched from Tuesday’s start against Marlins with left shoulder impingement

Update: It is currently being called a left shoulder impingement for McClanahan, per Tricia Whitaker. If that is the case, his season is likely over.

Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan was scratched from his start on Tuesday, August 30 against the Miami Marlins. He was warming up pregame but ended up not starting so the scratch was a game-time surprise.

Shane McClanahan felt something in warm ups



Hope it’s nothing serious pic.twitter.com/4mt7RY24Ls — Starting 9 (@Starting9) August 30, 2022

In the video, you can clearly see that McClanahan is emotional. It could be a personal issue or an injury at this point, but if it is the latter in the video above, I would wager it isn’t good news for the 2022 AL All-Star starting pitcher.

McClanahan headed into Tuesday with an 11-5 record and a 2.20 ERA. His 182 strikeouts rank sixth in the league and he has the second-best WHIP at 0.86. The Tampa Bay ace had been experiencing a breakout season in just his second year in the big leagues.

The Rays have a 70-57 record and sit in second place in the AL East. They are seven games back of the New York Yankees in the division but lead the AL Wild Card race with a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles. If McClanahan misses time, that certainly would hurt their postseason chances.