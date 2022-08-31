WNBA playoff schedule: Matchups, how to watch, start times for Wednesday, August 31

The WNBA semifinals continue on Wednesday, as the No. 1 Las Vegas Aces look to even up the series with the No. 4 Seattle Storm, and the No. 3 Connecticut Sun hope to sweep the No. 2 Chicago Sky and move on to the finals.

The Sun and Sky tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET in Chicago, and the Storm and Aces will start at 10:00 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. It’s a win-or-go-home night for both of the top two seeds in the WNBA. The Sky were able to hold off the Sun last year in semifinals to and went on to win the national title, but Connecticut may not let that happen twice.

Even with the Sun’s defense forcing the Sky to a season-low 63 points in Game 1, the game ended on a five-point differential and came down to a missed shot from Candace Parker. The Sun’s physical and energized defense facing off against one of the best all-around offenses in the league will make for an exciting matchup on Wednesday.

The Storm’s Jewell Loyd stepped up at the end of Game 1 against the Aces to score ten of the team’s last 12 points and pull out a three-point victory over the top seed, and Vegas just couldn’t find a match for Breanna Stewart, who put up 24 points for Seattle. The Aces will need to make adjustments to contain Stewart in the paint for a shot at a Game 3.

WNBA playoff schedule: Wednesday, August 31

Sun vs. Sky (Game 2)

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Chicago Sky -4.5

Storm vs. Aces (Game 2)

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Las Vegas Aces -6