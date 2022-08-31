Where is the next LIV Golf Invitational event?

LIV Golf will host its fourth tournament of the season this weekend at the International Golf Club just outside Boston, Massachusetts. The invitational will run from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, and the golfers will be competing for $20 million for individual play and $5 million for team play. The teams have not yet been selected.

Six new players are joining the tour, led by reigning Open Champion Cameron Smith, currently the No. 2-ranked golfer in the world. Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri will all be playing with the breakaway circuit for the first time this weekend. And some players understand their fans will have reservations about their decision.

Swedish pro and ousted Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson won the last LIV tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster earlier this summer, playing in the tour’s signature shotgun start format and finishing at 11-under. The golfers will compete on 54 holes over three days.

The Oaks Course at the International Golf Club is a par 72 that reaches 7,112 yards in length. The course has a 73.5 rating and 132 slope. There will be some new faces there as several PGA TOUR members defected following the TOUR Championship, including Open Championship winner Cam Smith and world No. 19 Joaquin Niemann.