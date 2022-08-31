Sun vs. Sky: How to live stream, TV channel, start time, picks & predictions

The WNBA semifinals continue on as the No. 3 Connecticut Sun hope to notch back-to-back wins as they face the No. 2 Chicago Sky in Game 2. ESPN2 will broadcast Wednesday’s matchup, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena.

The Sun (25-11) entered this semifinal series as the underdogs but got the better of the home team on Sunday. After going into halftime with the score tied at 34, Connecticut rode a 20-12 third-quarter scoring advantage to take a 1-0 series lead over the defending champion Sky. Dewanna Bonner led all Sun scorers with 15 points as the Sun outmatched the Sky on the boards 47-to-36.

The Sky (26-10) got all they could ask for from Candance Parker, who finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds in an exceptional effort. Unfortunately for Chicago, only two other players finished in double-digits as the Sky were outmatched on the glass. In this best-of-five series, Chicago will look to bounce back on Wednesday and avoid heading on the road in an 0-2 deficit.

Sun vs. Sky

Date: August 31, 2022

Tip time: 8:00 p.m ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN,

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Sky -4.5

Total: Over/under 163.5

Moneyline odds: Sun +160, Sky -195

Best bet: Sky -4.5 (-110)

Allie Quigley went just 3-for-10 from the field for seven points, while going 0-for-5 from beyond the arc after shooting 35 percent from deep in the regular season. Quigley should be the difference maker in Game 2 and should help shoulder the scoring load for Parker. As long as she has a more efficient game and the Sky attack the glass more aggressively, I like them to cover and tie this series 1-1.

