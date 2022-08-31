Storm vs. Aces: How to live stream, TV channel, start time, picks & predictions

The WNBA semifinals shift towards Game 2 as the No. 4 Seattle Storm faces the No. 1 Las Vegas Aces. ESPN2 will broadcast Wednesday’s matchup, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Storm (22-14) took the role of being the underdog personally, pulling off the huge upset with a 76-73 win over the top-seeded Aces. Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd led all scorers as they combined for 50 points in game one. Seattle won the rebounding battle 37-to-34 while out-assisting the Aces 23-to-17.

A 21-point scoring output from Chelsea Gray was not enough for the Aces (26-10) as they look to tie the series 1-1 in Game 2. Las Vegas did get a 20-point performance from guard Kelsey Plum, but the first-time All-Star shot just 8-for-23 from the field in the loss. Despite Las Vegas matching or outscoring the Storm from the second quarter onward, the 15-26 deficit in the first quarter proved too much to overcome.

Storm vs. Aces

Date: August 31, 2022

Tip time: 10:00 p.m ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN,

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Aces -6

Total: Over/under 169.5

Moneyline odds: Storm +200, Aces -240

Best bet: Aces -6 (-110)

Seattle pulled off the upset that no one would have expected in game one, but the Aces are the top seed and arguably the best team this season for a reason. Plum should also shoot much more efficiently in Game 2, in contrast to her 34.7 percent performance on Sunday. I expect the league’s highest scoring team (90.4 PPG) to bounce back and tie the series 1-1 before it shifts to Seattle.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.