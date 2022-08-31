 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm vs. Aces: How to live stream, TV channel, start time, picks & predictions

We go over how all you need to know about Wednesday’s game between the Storm and Aces.

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game One Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The WNBA semifinals shift towards Game 2 as the No. 4 Seattle Storm faces the No. 1 Las Vegas Aces. ESPN2 will broadcast Wednesday’s matchup, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Storm (22-14) took the role of being the underdog personally, pulling off the huge upset with a 76-73 win over the top-seeded Aces. Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd led all scorers as they combined for 50 points in game one. Seattle won the rebounding battle 37-to-34 while out-assisting the Aces 23-to-17.

A 21-point scoring output from Chelsea Gray was not enough for the Aces (26-10) as they look to tie the series 1-1 in Game 2. Las Vegas did get a 20-point performance from guard Kelsey Plum, but the first-time All-Star shot just 8-for-23 from the field in the loss. Despite Las Vegas matching or outscoring the Storm from the second quarter onward, the 15-26 deficit in the first quarter proved too much to overcome.

Storm vs. Aces

Date: August 31, 2022
Tip time: 10:00 p.m ET
Channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN,

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Aces -6
Total: Over/under 169.5
Moneyline odds: Storm +200, Aces -240

Best bet: Aces -6 (-110)

Seattle pulled off the upset that no one would have expected in game one, but the Aces are the top seed and arguably the best team this season for a reason. Plum should also shoot much more efficiently in Game 2, in contrast to her 34.7 percent performance on Sunday. I expect the league’s highest scoring team (90.4 PPG) to bounce back and tie the series 1-1 before it shifts to Seattle.

