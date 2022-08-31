Toulouse vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Toulouse will play host to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday afternoon as they look to be the second team to get a result against the league leaders. PSG is coming off a 1-1 draw with AS Monaco last week, marking their first non-win of the season. Toulouse, sitting in 10th place with five points, comes into this match on the back of a 3-1 loss to Nantes last weekend.

Unsurprisingly, Toulouse are the heavy underdogs installed at +1000 on the board, while PSG come in at -450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. This contest is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and will be available to watch on beIN SPORTS with steaming options on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, and Fanatiz.

Toulouse v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Wednesday, August 31

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, Fanatiz

Odds, picks & predictions

Toulouse: +1000

Draw: +650

PSG: -450

Moneyline pick: PSG -450

Any way you slice it, PSG is all but guaranteed to get the win here. Sure they stumbled against Monaco last week and ended in a 1-1 draw, but they blew Lille OSC out of the water with a 7-1 score in the match just before that. PSG has scored 18 goals through their first four games, dominating nearly every team they’ve come up against. Through 22 meetings between these teams since 2010, Toulouse has only logged one win, which came in the form of a 2-0 victory back in 2016. Two have ended in draws, while PSG has come out on top 19 times.

Rafael Ratao leads the way for Toulouse with two goals on the season as the club has only scored seven through their first four matches. This is their first season back in Ligue 1 after they were relegated to Ligue 2 following the 2019-20 campaign. It was their first time dropping to Ligue 2 since they earned promotion to Ligue 1 ahead of the 1997-98 season, and they’ll hope to see another extended top flight stay. Neymar leads the scoring for PSG with six goals and six assists through the first four matches, while Kylian Mbappe sits with four goals on the season so far. Take the visitors to win this one comfortably, especially as they look to bounce back after last weekend’s draw.

