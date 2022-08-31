 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston

The field is set for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

Dustin Johnson of the United States during a practice round prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International on August 30, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

The LIV Golf Series will host the fourth tournament of its inaugural year at the International Golf Club in Boston, Massachusetts this weekend. The tournament will run from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, as 48 golfers compete for a $25 million purse.

The winner will take home $4 million from a $20 million individual prize pool, with an additional $5 million available for the team portion of the event, from which the winning team will split $3 million amongst their four players.

Dustin Johnson opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +550 to win the three-day tournament. Right behind him at +650 is LIV newcomer and World No. 2, Cameron Smith. The 29-year-old Australian won the Open Championship earlier this year, and his PGA TOUR defection earlier this week was seen as a significant blow in the ongoing battle between PGA and LIV.

Joaquin Niemann, another newcomer as of this week, is the third choice at +800, followed by Talor Gooch and Louis Oosthuizen. None of the five favorites have won a LIV tournament in 2022.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, September 2 from The International Country Club in Boston.

LIV Golf Boston Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Dustin Johnson +550 +120 -180
Cameron Smith +650 +140 -155
Joaquin Niemann +800 +160 -140
Talor Gooch +1400 +260 -110
Louis Oosthuizen +1800 +300 +140
Sergio Garcia +2000 +330 +170
Paul Casev +2200 +350 +170
Abraham Ancer +2200 +350 +170
Harold Varner +2500 +350 +180
Patrick Reed +2500 +350 +180
Bryson DeChambeau +2500 +350 +180
Brooks Koepka +2500 +350 +180
Charles Howell +3000 +400 +200
Kevin Na +3500 +450 +200
Jason Kokrak +3500 +450 +200
Matthew Wolff +3500 +450 +230
Marc Leishman +3500 +450 +230
Branden Grace +3500 +450 +210
Carlos Ortiz +4000 +500 +240
lan Poulter +5000 +700 +260
Henrik Stenson +5000 +700 +260
Pat Perez +5000 +700 +260
Cameron Tringale +5000 +700 +260
Anirban Lahiri +5000 +700 +260
Bend Wiesberger +5000 +700 +260
Lee Westwood +5500 +800 +280
Sam Horsfield +6000 +800 +300
Matt Jones +6500 +850 +330
Char Schwartzel +6500 +900 +330
Martin Kaymer +7000 +1000 +350
Graeme McDowell +10000 +1400 +400
Adrian Otaegui +10000 +1200 +400
Laurie Canter +13000 +2000 +500
Sihwan Kim +13000 +2000 +500
Hudson Swafford +13000 +2000 +500
Richard Bland +13000 +2000 +500
Peter Uihlein +13000 +2000 +500
Scott Vincent +15000 +2500 +600
Shaun Norris +15000 +2500 +600
Phachara Khongwatmai +15000 +2500 +600
Sadom Kaewkanjana +18000 +2800 +700
Phil Mickelson +20000 +3000 +800
Turk Pettit +25000 +3500 +900
Wade Ormsby +25000 +3500 +900
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +25000 +3500 +1000
James Piot +30000 +4000 +1100
Chase Koepka +30000 +4000 +1000
Jediah Morgan +50000 +9000 +1400

