Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston

The LIV Golf Series will host the fourth tournament of its inaugural year at the International Golf Club in Boston, Massachusetts this weekend. The tournament will run from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, as 48 golfers compete for a $25 million purse.
The winner will take home $4 million from a $20 million individual prize pool, with an additional $5 million available for the team portion of the event, from which the winning team will split $3 million amongst their four players.
Dustin Johnson opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +550 to win the three-day tournament. Right behind him at +650 is LIV newcomer and World No. 2, Cameron Smith. The 29-year-old Australian won the Open Championship earlier this year, and his PGA TOUR defection earlier this week was seen as a significant blow in the ongoing battle between PGA and LIV.
Joaquin Niemann, another newcomer as of this week, is the third choice at +800, followed by Talor Gooch and Louis Oosthuizen. None of the five favorites have won a LIV tournament in 2022.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.
Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, September 2 from The International Country Club in Boston.
LIV Golf Boston Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Dustin Johnson
|+550
|+120
|-180
|Cameron Smith
|+650
|+140
|-155
|Joaquin Niemann
|+800
|+160
|-140
|Talor Gooch
|+1400
|+260
|-110
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1800
|+300
|+140
|Sergio Garcia
|+2000
|+330
|+170
|Paul Casev
|+2200
|+350
|+170
|Abraham Ancer
|+2200
|+350
|+170
|Harold Varner
|+2500
|+350
|+180
|Patrick Reed
|+2500
|+350
|+180
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+2500
|+350
|+180
|Brooks Koepka
|+2500
|+350
|+180
|Charles Howell
|+3000
|+400
|+200
|Kevin Na
|+3500
|+450
|+200
|Jason Kokrak
|+3500
|+450
|+200
|Matthew Wolff
|+3500
|+450
|+230
|Marc Leishman
|+3500
|+450
|+230
|Branden Grace
|+3500
|+450
|+210
|Carlos Ortiz
|+4000
|+500
|+240
|lan Poulter
|+5000
|+700
|+260
|Henrik Stenson
|+5000
|+700
|+260
|Pat Perez
|+5000
|+700
|+260
|Cameron Tringale
|+5000
|+700
|+260
|Anirban Lahiri
|+5000
|+700
|+260
|Bend Wiesberger
|+5000
|+700
|+260
|Lee Westwood
|+5500
|+800
|+280
|Sam Horsfield
|+6000
|+800
|+300
|Matt Jones
|+6500
|+850
|+330
|Char Schwartzel
|+6500
|+900
|+330
|Martin Kaymer
|+7000
|+1000
|+350
|Graeme McDowell
|+10000
|+1400
|+400
|Adrian Otaegui
|+10000
|+1200
|+400
|Laurie Canter
|+13000
|+2000
|+500
|Sihwan Kim
|+13000
|+2000
|+500
|Hudson Swafford
|+13000
|+2000
|+500
|Richard Bland
|+13000
|+2000
|+500
|Peter Uihlein
|+13000
|+2000
|+500
|Scott Vincent
|+15000
|+2500
|+600
|Shaun Norris
|+15000
|+2500
|+600
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|+15000
|+2500
|+600
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+18000
|+2800
|+700
|Phil Mickelson
|+20000
|+3000
|+800
|Turk Pettit
|+25000
|+3500
|+900
|Wade Ormsby
|+25000
|+3500
|+900
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|+25000
|+3500
|+1000
|James Piot
|+30000
|+4000
|+1100
|Chase Koepka
|+30000
|+4000
|+1000
|Jediah Morgan
|+50000
|+9000
|+1400
