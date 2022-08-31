Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston

The LIV Golf Series will host the fourth tournament of its inaugural year at the International Golf Club in Boston, Massachusetts this weekend. The tournament will run from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, as 48 golfers compete for a $25 million purse.

The winner will take home $4 million from a $20 million individual prize pool, with an additional $5 million available for the team portion of the event, from which the winning team will split $3 million amongst their four players.

Dustin Johnson opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +550 to win the three-day tournament. Right behind him at +650 is LIV newcomer and World No. 2, Cameron Smith. The 29-year-old Australian won the Open Championship earlier this year, and his PGA TOUR defection earlier this week was seen as a significant blow in the ongoing battle between PGA and LIV.

Joaquin Niemann, another newcomer as of this week, is the third choice at +800, followed by Talor Gooch and Louis Oosthuizen. None of the five favorites have won a LIV tournament in 2022.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, September 2 from The International Country Club in Boston.

LIV Golf Boston Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Dustin Johnson +550 +120 -180 Cameron Smith +650 +140 -155 Joaquin Niemann +800 +160 -140 Talor Gooch +1400 +260 -110 Louis Oosthuizen +1800 +300 +140 Sergio Garcia +2000 +330 +170 Paul Casev +2200 +350 +170 Abraham Ancer +2200 +350 +170 Harold Varner +2500 +350 +180 Patrick Reed +2500 +350 +180 Bryson DeChambeau +2500 +350 +180 Brooks Koepka +2500 +350 +180 Charles Howell +3000 +400 +200 Kevin Na +3500 +450 +200 Jason Kokrak +3500 +450 +200 Matthew Wolff +3500 +450 +230 Marc Leishman +3500 +450 +230 Branden Grace +3500 +450 +210 Carlos Ortiz +4000 +500 +240 lan Poulter +5000 +700 +260 Henrik Stenson +5000 +700 +260 Pat Perez +5000 +700 +260 Cameron Tringale +5000 +700 +260 Anirban Lahiri +5000 +700 +260 Bend Wiesberger +5000 +700 +260 Lee Westwood +5500 +800 +280 Sam Horsfield +6000 +800 +300 Matt Jones +6500 +850 +330 Char Schwartzel +6500 +900 +330 Martin Kaymer +7000 +1000 +350 Graeme McDowell +10000 +1400 +400 Adrian Otaegui +10000 +1200 +400 Laurie Canter +13000 +2000 +500 Sihwan Kim +13000 +2000 +500 Hudson Swafford +13000 +2000 +500 Richard Bland +13000 +2000 +500 Peter Uihlein +13000 +2000 +500 Scott Vincent +15000 +2500 +600 Shaun Norris +15000 +2500 +600 Phachara Khongwatmai +15000 +2500 +600 Sadom Kaewkanjana +18000 +2800 +700 Phil Mickelson +20000 +3000 +800 Turk Pettit +25000 +3500 +900 Wade Ormsby +25000 +3500 +900 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +25000 +3500 +1000 James Piot +30000 +4000 +1100 Chase Koepka +30000 +4000 +1000 Jediah Morgan +50000 +9000 +1400

