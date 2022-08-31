How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on August 31

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, IL.

We’ve finally reached All Out week and the company has set up shop in the Chicago area this week for Sunday’s pay-per-view. It’s been a chaotic week for the company with numerous reports of backstage turmoil leaking out after last week’s episode of Dynamite. We’ll see how the company sticks the landing before Sunday’s show.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, August 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley officially became the undisputed AEW World Champion last week when he shockingly squashed CM Punk in three minutes. About a minute in, Punk re-aggravated his injured foot when delivering a roundhouse kick to Mox and the interim champ took advantage by quickly putting Punk down for the win. There’s several elements of this match that has been criticized, including the decision to make this a squash match and doing this match just 11 days before the actual pay-per-view. We’ll hear from Moxley tonight as we technically do not have a main event scheduled for Sunday’s show.

In the women’s division, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa announced last week that she had an injury and therefore wouldn’t be able to compete in the immediate future. Rosa was originally set to defend the title against tag team partner Toni Storm at All Out before bowing out of the pay-per-view. As a result, an interim champion will be crowned on Sunday with Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida competing in a four-way match. For tonight’s show, Storm and Shida will team to face Baker and Hayter in tag team action.

We’ll get the first semifinal match of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament tonight as the Elite will face United Empire. Last week’s main event saw UE put down Death Triangle to advance, prompting the Elite to come out and confront them as the show went off the air. They’re playing up to the real life beef between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, so we’ll see how this one plays out.