How to watch Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula in women’s doubles first round of the 2022 US Open

By DKNation Staff
Coco Gauff of the United States and Jessica Pegula of the United States pose with the Champions Trophy following the doubles final of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 14, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The 2022 US Open is underway and on Wednesday, the women’s doubles tournament gets started. The focus of the tournament will be the return of Serena and Venus Williams in doubles competition, but the women’s pair more likely to win it all are Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

The American pair are the No. 2 seeds in this year’s tournament after first pairing up earlier in the year. The pair won the 2022 Qatar Total Open and reached the finals of the French Open. They will face the unseeded pair of Leylah Annie Fernandez and Daria Saville. Their match will take place either Wednesday or Thursday. It will air on the ESPN network of channels and a live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

Gauff and Pegula are sizable favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are -750 to win while Fernandez and Saville are +500.

