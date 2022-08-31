How to watch Serena & Venus Williams in women’s doubles first round of the 2022 US Open

The men’s and women’s singles draws are the focus of Grand Slam tournaments, but the 2022 US Open has a little something special in store in the women’s doubles tournament. Serena Williams and Venus Williams are teaming up at the tournament for the first time since 2014.

The Williams sisters will face Linda Nosková and Lucie Hradecká on Wednesday in the first round of the women’s doubles bracket. The match will take place on either Wednesday or Thursday and will air on the ESPN network of channels. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

Serena and Venus are -155 favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Nosková and Hradecká are +130 underdogs.

Serena and Venus have teamed up off and on over the years and have 14 Grand Slam titles to their credit. They won the US Open in 1999 and 2009 and last finished with a quarterfinals appearance in 2014.

Nosková is making her first doubles appearance in a Grand Slam tournament, while Hradecká has been playing doubles since 2006. She teamed with Andrea Hlaváčková in 2013 to win the US Open, which saw them defeat the Williams sisters in straight sets the semifinals. The two teams met in the gold medal match at the 2012 London Olympics, where the Williams sisters won in straight sets.