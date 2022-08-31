US Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Wednesday, August 31

The first round of the 2022 US Open for the women’s singles competitors was highlighted by Serena Williams pulling out an upset win. After she was honored, all eyes will be on her second-round matchup, and the women's singles matches in general. The second round will get underway on Wednesday, August 31, with a full slate of matches.

Williams looked great, albeit slightly rusty in her first round matchup. She will have to be nearly flawless in her second round match as she takes on No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, No. 12 Coco Gauff will take on Elena-Gabriela Ruse after defeating Leolia Jeanjean in two sets.

All times below are ET. All matches will air on the ESPN network and via live stream at WatchESPN.

US Open schedule: Wednesday, August 31

#31 Shelby Rogers vs. Viktoria Kuzmova, 11 a.m.

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. Elizabeth Mandlik

#3 Maria Sakkari vs. Xiyu Wang

#29 Alison Riske-Amritraj vs. Camila Osorio, 12:30 p.m.

#20 Madison Keys vs. Camila Girogi

Daria Snigur vs. Rebecca Marino, 1 p.m.

Dalma Galfi vs. Harriet Dart

#18 Veronika Kudermetova vs. Maryna Zanevska

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Shuai Zhang

#12 Coco Gauff vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 2 p.m.

#23 Barbora Krejcikova vs. Aleksandra Krunic, 4:30 p.m.

Evgeniya Rodina vs. Ajla Tomljanovic

#17 Caroline Garcia vs. Anna Kalinskaya

#15 Leylah Fernandez vs. Liudmila Samsonova, 5 p.m.

#2 Anett Kontaveit vs. Serena Williams, 7 p.m.

#15 Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Bianca Andreescu

Iga Świątek heads into Wednesday still with the best odds to win the US Open at +340 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Gauff is second installed at +1000 after the first round, with Williams boosted to +2200 after her win on Monday. Despite being the slight favorite in their matchup, Kontaveit has lower odds to win the tournament installed at +3500.